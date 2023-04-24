Springfield high school students pick up trash for Earth Day

Two groups of Springfield High School students picked up litter last week as part of Earth Day community service projects.
More than 40 juniors and seniors from the high school National Honor Society filled up a full dumpster of garbage after collecting litter around the campus, including parts of Kensington Drive and High School Place to Home Road.
The high school Sophomore Student Council, with help from a handful of middle school students, picked up trash around Roosevelt Middle School and were able to fill several garbage bags.
Earth Day was recognized on Saturday, April 22.
