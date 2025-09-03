Springfield gets federal transportation funds for new public transit system

The funding has remained consistent and is in the form of an amendment rather than new agreement, according to the FTA’s preferences, Springfield Finance Director Katie Eviston said at the most recent city commission meeting.

Previously, these funds were for the Springfield City Area Transit bus system. The city replaced that with Field Trips, an on-demand rideshare van option, this summer.

Explore New Field Trips public transportation sees increased ridership

The rides are on-demand and can be called through the Field Trips app or phone call. Those with mobility considerations can pre-book rides for door-to-door service.

Typical rides cost $2, and Field Trips Assist paratransits cost $4. Discounted rides cost $1. Service hours are Monday through Friday from 6:40 a.m. to 6:40 p.m.

There are 16 Field Trips vans, and each has a capacity for up to seven people.

The service is for the entire city and up to three-fourths of a mile outside city limits.

Field Trips replaced SCAT buses after a study found they no longer met the needs of Springfield residents. Less then half a percent of people in the city rode the buses, and there was an average of 4.3 riders per trip.

The SCAT buses became unsustainable and Transdev, SCAT’s parent company, was ready to provide a 90-day notice to exit its contract in November, City Manager Bryan Heck said previously.