Springfield fire chief urges safety after two serious water incidents in days

First responders in Springfield were called twice in a matter of days to help save people who were seriously injured in water accidents. The incidents prompted the city’s fire chief to plead for water safety before the summer comes to an end.

A man who was not wearing a life jacket was pulled from the Mad River on Monday night, and an almost 2-year-old boy was pulled from a swimming pool on Aug. 31, with both being taken to the hospital with potential life-threatening injuries.

Springfield Fire Rescue Division Chief Jacob King on Monday night at the Mad River banks asked residents to remember water safety guidelines, and he offered words of caution during the most recent incident as hot weather is expected to continue beyond the Labor Day holiday.

“If you are going to be on the river, you’ve got to think river safety,” he said.

With help from bystanders, Springfield police officers and firefighters, a man believed to be between 20 and 40 was pulled from the water and transported up a 15-foot embankment that Smith said was “covered with heavy rocks and loose footing.” The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday in the area of south of Troy Road, West First Street and north of Forrest Lake Campground after the man was reportedly not breathing while on the water.

Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smith said Tuesday firefighters were working to get updated information on the man’s condition, but no other details were available.

Medics provided initial care at the scene and then transported the man to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then CareFlight took him to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

King said the man was in “serious, life-threating condition” after the incident.

“Once the incident happens, it is always too late to put it on,” he said. “You get that cold water hit on your face, you lose your ability to make good decisions.”

King thanked the bystanders who helped the man and called 911, as well as the Springfield police officers for getting the man up the difficult embankment.

Days earlier, a nearly 2-year-old boy was found around 4:56 p.m. on Aug. 31 in a backyard swimming pool, according to Lt. Michael Curtis of the Springfield Police Division. The boy’s mother reported him missing around 4:52 p.m. in the 200 block of North Clairmont Avenue.

Smith said Tuesday they heard from Dayton Children’s that the child remains sedated and intubated and is still in serious condition.

The child had been missing for about 15 minutes before he was found, but it’s not clear how long he may have been in the water.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The child was unresponsive as he was taken by emergence personnel to Mercy Health — Springfield Regional Medical Center, and then flown by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

According to a GoFundMe spokesperson, the boy’s name is Leon Anthony and he has been on a ventilator since the incident.

Madison Henry, a friend of the boy’s parents, Kristy and Anthony Arnold, said she created a GoFundMe account to support the family as they take time off work to be with Leon.

“The parents, big sister and family of Leon could use so many prayers during this devastating time,” Henry posted.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $1,600 as of Tuesday afternoon.

No other details surrounding either incident were available.

Staff writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.