Springfield Civic Theatre to elect board members

Springfield Civic Theatre will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the board room at Woeber Mustard, 1966 Commerce Circle.
The agenda will include electing board members and planning for the 2024-25 season.
Anyone interested in community theater and in learning about the organization is welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Nancy Mahoney, board vice presidents, at nmahoney2@woh.rr.com.
