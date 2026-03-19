Springfield City Youth Mission hosts fundraiser to relaunch mentoring program

The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This year’s theme, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” sets the tone for the evening — and for the bigger effort it’s meant to support.

The fundraiser backs the relaunch of The Legacy Project, SCYM’s one-on-one mentoring program for local students ages 10–17. Adult volunteers commit to meeting with a young person for about an hour each week, building a consistent, long-term relationship. The research makes a strong case for what one simple hour can do.

According to the National Mentoring Partnership, students who meet regularly with a mentor are more than 50% less likely to skip school and nearly half as likely to start using drugs. Three in four at-risk young adults with a mentor aspire to go to college, compared to just half of those without one.

“Many students in our community are navigating challenges related to family instability, academic pressure, and social stress,” said SCYM staff. “Consistent, caring adult relationships can dramatically change a young person’s trajectory.”

The Legacy Project follows a model developed by Save Our Youth in Denver, which earned a Gold Partner Award from MENTOR Colorado for its standards and practices. SCYM is recruiting volunteers from across Clark County willing to make that weekly commitment.

Attendance for the fundraiser is free, with donations encouraged. Local businesses are invited to contribute auction items or sponsorships. The dress code is business casual, and in honor of the theme, the nonprofit encourages guests to dust off their best sweater. Reserve a seat at eventbrite.com.