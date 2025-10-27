Springfield City Commission reschedules first meeting in November

The Springfield City Commission meeting normally held on Tuesdays will be Monday, Nov. 3, next week to avoid a conflict with Election Day.
The public meeting will be held at the same time, 7 p.m. at City Hall, 76 E. High St., according to a press release. Commission meetings are held every other Tuesday.
For more information, contact the city clerk’s office at 937-324-7341. The commission’s calendar and agendas can be found at springfieldohio.gov/meetings.
In Other News
1
Dance Stomp Shake plans events to celebrate young people and their...
2
Election 2025: 4 candidates running for 2 Springfield Twp. Trustee...
3
United Senior Services executive director to retire by end of January
4
Volunteers needed for Springfield warming shelter this winter
5
Springfield Foundation starts new Jim Scoby memorial scholarship for HS...
About the Author