Breaking: Words on ammo in CEO shooting echo common phrase on insurer tactics: Delay, deny, defend

Springfield area gets 10 new driver training simulators to help Haitians, others

DeWine says project is part of ongoing aid for Springfield to help Haitian immigrants adjust to new community
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine along with Dom Tiberi of the Maria Tiberi Foundation announced Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 at the High Street Church of the Nazarene a new driver training initiative in Clark County. The initiative will primarily focus on teaching members of the migrant population the skills of safe driving. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine along with Dom Tiberi of the Maria Tiberi Foundation announced Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 at the High Street Church of the Nazarene a new driver training initiative in Clark County. The initiative will primarily focus on teaching members of the migrant population the skills of safe driving. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
News
By
27 minutes ago
X

SPRINGFIELD — State and local efforts to expand driver training, especially for Haitian immigrants, took a step forward Thursday, as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new driver training simulator initiative in Clark County.

The new simulators have custom software that teaches safe driving skills and addresses topics such as dangerous speeding, distracted driving, following too closely, overcorrecting, and more.

The simulators will be placed at six locations:

* Three at Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center;

* Two at Clark County Department of Job and Family Services;

* Two at Clark State College;

* One at First Haitian Evangelical Church of Springfield;

* One at Life in Christ Community Church;

* One at High Street Church of the Nazarene.

DeWine said each site will have a translator and instructor who was trained to guide those in the program.

“It’s been great deal of concern in Springfield in regard to the driving issue, with particular driving among Haitians,” DeWine said during a press conference at High Street Church of the Nazarene. “This is, I think, a very understandable problem. Some of the people who are here are driving probably for the first time ... and also the laws and the norms of Haiti are just fundamentally different as far as driving than they are here.”

The Maria Tiberi Foundation and Virtual Drivers Interactive each donated five driving simulators for use in Springfield and Clark County. This makes a total of 12 simulators, as two were donated last year.

“A goal of these donated simulators is to enhance the eventual driver by allowing drivers to experience potential dangers behind the wheel, without being behind the wheel, without putting themselves or others as risk,” DeWine said.

In addition to the simulator project, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles driver’s manual has been translated into Haitian Creole.

In Other News
1
JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize son’s victory with Trump
2
Victory Faith Center opens new 24/7 Springfield warming shelter, run by...
3
Springfield police say no arrest or suspect yet in stabbing behind...
4
What’s happening this weekend: Gammon House, holiday events, book sale...
5
Urbana man who died in single-car crash Saturday identified

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.