Springfield adds 2 electric vehicle chargers to downtown parking garage

The two charging stations add to a limited number of existing options in Clark County.

That includes the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, which has a charging station accessible to the public.

The Last Queen, a British gastropub in Enon, also offers two charging spots in front of the establishment.

Both of those require payments via app for use of the electricity.

“The city is looking into bolstering its EV charging infrastructure as more electric transportation options grow in popularity,” Bruno said.