Springfield adds 2 electric vehicle chargers to downtown parking garage

Two electric vehicle charging stations have been installed in the downtown Springfield parking garage, city officials announced.
The two EV charging stations, part of the Greenspot network, are on the first level of the Park at the 99 Garage, 25 N. Fountain Ave.
“It’s part of our effort to include sustainable energy alternatives to transportation in Springfield,” a city statement said.
To use the Level 2 charging stations, EV drivers need to download the Greenspot app on Apple or Google platforms, then set up a payment form and charge.
Springfield Economic Development Manager Bobby Bruno said, “Greenspot fully funded the installation and will manage and maintain the Level 2 systems. Greenspot will collect the funds and share 10 percent with the city.”
The two charging stations add to a limited number of existing options in Clark County.
That includes the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, which has a charging station accessible to the public.
The Last Queen, a British gastropub in Enon, also offers two charging spots in front of the establishment.
Both of those require payments via app for use of the electricity.
“The city is looking into bolstering its EV charging infrastructure as more electric transportation options grow in popularity,” Bruno said.
Credit: Bill Lackey
