Special Olympics Ohio Equestrian Games returning Sunday to Champions Center

The Champions Center donates the use of the outdoor show pen to SOOH for the games.

“This by far is one of our favorite events. It is such a privilege to host these Olympians,” said Kathy Lloyd, Champions Center event coordinator. “We are extremely proud to offer our outdoor facility and embrace their equine journey.”

On-site vendor Tiz-Whiz donated bedding for the horse stalls, the Sweet Shop will provide food for the show staff and many show stewards are volunteers.

“The Champions Center has been such a great partner for us the past two years,” said Zach Carley, director of sports and competition for SOOH. “They have fantastic facilities and want our athletes to have the best experience possible at our state Equestrian Show.”

More than 40 athletes — ranging from age 9 to 60 — will compete in the Games, representing six local programs, Carley said. There are two levels of classes including independent and supported. Supported classes include a rider with a handler for the horse.

Each competitor is required to have at least 10 documented training sessions to compete in the Equestrian Games.

Classes include jumping-English, Showmanship, English Equitation, Western Equitation, Working Trails–English, Working Trails–Western and Barrel Racing.

A podium medal ceremony will be held for each class.

The SOOH Equestrian Games will begin at 9 a.m., Sunday with an opening ceremony. The Champions Center facility is located in Champions Park at 4144 Laybourne Road, Springfield. There is no cost for admission.

SOOH provides annual signature sports and community-based fundraising events allowing the opportunity for all to contribute and be valued members of their communities.

“I welcome our community to join us in celebrating these amazing athletes — both horse and human,” said Lloyd. “We have a large open show happening indoors as well.”