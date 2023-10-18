South Charleston café permanently closes after staffing issues

A café in South Charleston permanently closed this week.

All in Flavor Café & Sweets, located at 9 S. Chillicothe St., closed on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“Due to ongoing issues with maintaining sufficient staffing, All in Flavors Café will be closing indefinitely on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023,” a post on Facebook from Oct. 11 and the restaurants door stated. “Our hopes are to restructure to still be able to serve the community in some capacity.”

The post, signed Sam and Rick, also said they “appreciate each and every one” of their loyal customers and thanked them.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Many people took to the Facebook post to comment their memories at the restaurant, along with their sadness about the closure, with someone from the café replying to almost each comment.

“Along with great food and a wonderful atmosphere, the caring and love that has been shown to Carl and I has been a blessing beyond measure. Sam, Rick, and all of the staff over the years have become like family,” Kim Owens posted, along with a photo.

“Oh, sweet Kim, what do I say about a couple that has become so much more than customers? I adore you and Carl and truly consider you family. You have been such a blessing to us. It has been fun picking on Carl through the years. We love you both!,” someone from the café responded to Owens’ comment.

Explore Virtual Farm Trips program founded in Springfield reaches 1 million students

“Praying for the restructure. True treasure to the community and many great conversations over really good food,” Luke Russell said.

All of the comments and memories seemed to show that the owners of the café knew each of their customers and their families who visited the restaurant.

During the last week, after the restaurant announced the closure, it was open normal hours one of the days, closed over the last weekend, and had extended hours the final day.

For more information or updates, visit the café's Facebook page.