Son makes emotional 911 call after finding parents dead in Butler County home

He then says it is “typed out” and not signed.

The sobbing son says his father is in bed, but there is blood on his mother’s pillow and she is on the floor.

“I am never going to get this out of my head. I will never unsee this,” the son told the dispatcher. He said he saw his parents about 5 p.m. Monday and they were grilling out.

“They were fine yesterday afternoon,” he says.

“I am so sorry, I really am,” the dispatcher tells the sobbing man who continues to say “why.”

The Butler County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death after autopsies are preformed.