Son makes emotional 911 call after finding parents dead in Butler County home

The deaths of a West Chester Twp. husband and wife found dead Tuesday night in their home have been ruled a murder-suicide by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
The 73-year-old husband and his wife, 72, were found by their son about 8:25 p.m. in the 8800 block of Revere Run. A typed note was found at the scene.
The husband’s death was ruled a suicide. He died of a gunshot wound. The wife’s death was ruled a homicide. She died of a gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office.
According to the son in his 911 call, neighbors were worried about the couple because trash cans were left out. When the son went to check on them, they were dead. The son told dispatchers his father had been undergoing treatment for cancer.
The son read the note to the dispatchers that ended with “I am sorry for what I have done.”
He then says it is “typed out” and not signed.
The sobbing son says his father is in bed, but there is blood on his mother’s pillow and she is on the floor.
“I am never going to get this out of my head. I will never unsee this,” the son told the dispatcher. He said he saw his parents about 5 p.m. Monday and they were grilling out.
“They were fine yesterday afternoon,” he says.
“I am so sorry, I really am,” the dispatcher tells the sobbing man who continues to say “why.”
The Butler County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death after autopsies are preformed.