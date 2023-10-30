Son guilty in shooting death of Springfield father

A son from North Carolina will serve at least 15 years in prison in the shooting death of his Springfield father, a retired Navistar employee, nearly a year ago.

Benjamin Adam Votaw, of Fayetteville, N.C., was indicted on aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault in connection to the Nov. 6 death of his father, Kevin Votaw, 64.

Benjamin Votaw pleaded no contest Oct. 24 to murder with a firearm specification in Clark County Common Pleas Court before a visiting judge who found him guilty, according to court records. In addition to facing a sentence of 15 years to life, he will serve a mandatory 3 years for the gun specification.

His father, Kevin Votaw, was shot to death around 9 p.m. in his house at 165 Willis Ave., a street that runs north and south off East High Street.

Benjamin Votaw left the scene but was arrested early the next morning, surrendering to officers, according to court records.

The son is a U.S. Army veteran who reportedly was visiting his father to introduce him to his girlfriend, an affidavit said. They left the scene in a black car after Benjamin Votaw fired shots, according to the affidavit.

The shooting was reported by a caller who identified herself as Kevin Votaw’s daughter, and she told dispatchers her brother phoned her and said he shot their father after he “pulled a gun” on the girlfriend, according to an affidavit.

Police did not find a firearm “anywhere near” the father during their investigation at the Willis Avenue house, according to the affidavit.

Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said it was not self defense, saying it was clear that no one else had a weapon at the scene.

“I think it was just family issues that had built up over time,” Driscoll said, crediting Springfield police investigators.

The elder Votaw was found dead in his living room, according to the police incident report.

The visiting judge allowed Benjamin Votaw to get a marriage license before the plea and sentencing, and the defendant reportedly married his girlfriend.

“I’ve never seen that before in my life,” Driscoll said " ... but that was the judge’s decision and we abide by judges’ decisions.”

A neighbor said he heard three shots fired, and a car fled the scene after.

Kevin Votaw was retired from Navistar, according to his Facebook page. Friends left messages of condolences and memories after his death.