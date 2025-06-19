Some roads closed after Wednesday night storms

Two Clark County roads were closed Thursday morning, due to downed power lines stemming from Wednesday night’s storms.
Old Columbus Road was closed in Springfield Twp. between Ogdon and Tuttle.
Also, Tarbutton Road was closed in Pleasant Twp. between Ohio 54 and Runyan Road.
The Clark County Engineer’s office did not offer an immediate estimate of when the roads would reopen.
