Some records unavailable during Clark County courthouse’s temporary move

Anyone who needs a divorce record from this time period to obtain a marriage license, real ID compliant driver’s license, Social Security or other reasons is asked to visit the Clerk’s Office at 100 N. Limestone St. by 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“We acknowledge this may be an inconvenience, and we are trying to minimize the downtime of the historic records,” said Clark County Clerk of Courts Melissa Tuttle. “We appreciate the patience of the public during this historic move and are trying to operate with as little inconvenience as possible.”

The deadline to make filings in the historic courthouse is Thursday at 4 p.m. Filings at the Bushnell Building will begin being accepted Friday at 10 a.m.

According to the release, filings will be date-stamped but any new cases, receipts, processing and services will not happen until all necessary technology is set up at the temporary space. Records can be requested by email at clerk@clarkcountyohio.gov.

The $13 million renovation project is planned to begin later this year, and it involves installing a new elevator, modernized electrical wiring, heating, air conditioning, fire suppression and plumbing. The courthouse work is expected to be complete in December 2025.

County public information officer Mike Cooper said at a county commission meeting the goal is to be fully operational in the temporary space at the end of February. He said very few courts will be closed during the transition to prevent judges from falling behind on their caseloads.