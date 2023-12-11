Soft opening: Boba tea, smoothies come to Springfield COhatch

OH! Boba, a Troy business that began about a year ago, started its soft opening of the new Springfield location on Monday inside COhatch the Market downtown.

OH! Boba co-owner Jess Justice said a formal grand opening is planned for Saturday after the soft opening period.

OH! Boba offers a variety of authentic boba tea drinks, plus smoothies, and seeks to source ingredients locally when possible.

Justice said last month the Troy shop often had Springfield customers, so they had looked for a Clark County location before finding the COhatch spot.

The other partners are Ting Shi and Houjie Qiang.

Get ready, because the wait is almost over! We're thrilled to announce that OH! Boba at The Market - Springfield will be...

Posted by OH Boba on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Justice said OH! Boba brews high-grade tea each morning and uses premium jersey milk in every cup of the milk teas.

The milk is sourced from the Woodruff farm in Urbana.

OH! Boba plans to be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

OH! Boba is on social media at Facebook.com/OHbobatea and at Instagram.com/ohboballc.

