Small railroad explosives removed from Clark County house

The owner of the house said that he was cleaning out the garage when he found about 30 railroad torpedoes.

Railroad torpedoes are small, outdated communication devices that clips onto the rails, and explode with a loud noise when the train rolls over them. They were meant to be heard over the noise of the engine to warn the conductor of danger ahead on the tracks like a broken-down train or working maintenance crews.

The torpedoes can contain potassium perchlorate, an oxidizing compound that is often used in fireworks, and could be dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Crews from the Hustead Fire Department were called, and later the devices were removed by the Dayton Bomb Squad.