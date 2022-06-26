Sheltered, Inc. new name of Springfield nonprofit

This year, a joint Clark County and City of Springfield task force was launched to look into the pandemic’s impact on residents experiencing homelessness and ways to address the issue.

The governments of Springfield and Clark County government, the Clark County Combined Health District and the United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties are collaborating to develop a plan to back away from utilizing the county’s hotels and motels for emergency shelter.

Since the pandemic began, the number of those needing assistance has ballooned into the thousands, and the organization has contracted with hotels and motels in the area to help with emergency shelter needs, the organization said.

The city and county have worked with partners such as Sheltered, Inc. since the start of the pandemic to find shelter for people amid a time of congregate living restrictions. The non-profit served more than 400 families in 2021 alone, Springfield city manager Bryan Heck previously said.

Sheltered, Inc. has served 2,353 individuals so far this year, according to the organization.

Two emergency shelters — Norm’s Place for women and families and Hartley House for single men — currently provide housing for more than 70 people. Substantial support takes a variety of forms from churches, with over 35 religious communities in Clark County now actively involved.

“Our new name reflects our commitment to assure everyone in our community has housing and safety, and access to the resources they need to thrive,” Bradley said. “We nurture a hope for the future of a permanent home, health, and stability for everyone we serve.”

Those needing housing support assistance can contact Sheltered, Inc. services by calling (937) 521-1071 or visiting thesheltered.org. All donations can be mailed to Sheltered, Inc. PO Box 1112 Springfield, OH 45501 or online.