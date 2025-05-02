Sheltered Inc. extends Springfield men’s shelter hours to 24/7 again

The shelter has been open for only 12 hours daily for more than a year due to funding cuts. It can house an estimated 36 people at a time.

“Throughout the challenges we have faced, we have worked in collaboration with all local agencies engaged in addressing the urgent needs of the homeless,” Browning said. “These efforts are all part of our mission to provide housing, help and hope to those who are homeless.”

The change comes immediately before the city’s plan to clear out a large encampment at Snyder Park on Monday. The nonprofit said it has room to shelter “some of those impacted.”

Those seeking shelter can call Sheltered Inc.’s intake office at 937-521-1071 or visit at 440 W. High St.

The city recently awarded Sheltered Inc. just over $300,000 to expand services, which included extending the Hartley House’s hours.

The funds come from a Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant.

According to the agreement, Sheltered Inc. must shift its men’s shelter’s hours from 12 hours to 24 hours daily within 60 days of the measure’s passage. The nonprofit will also offer employment assistance, behavioral health services, financial literacy programs and individualized service plans.

Sheltered Inc. will also perform street outreach with people experiencing homelessness and “implement strategies to prevent homelessness,” according to the agreement. It will work with the Nehemiah Foundation, to which a portion of funds will be allocated and will be administered by Sheltered Inc.

Springfield’s only non-congregate shelter closed in August after the city, in a split vote, rejected a proposal for Dayton-based homelessness nonprofit Homefull to operate the Executive Inn site.

Sheltered Inc. is in an ongoing legal dispute with Clark County, which pulled funds from the nonprofit in 2023, alleging misappropriation of funds following a state audit.

In August, Clark County filed a civil lawsuit against Sheltered Inc. for breach of contract and is seeking reimbursement of more than $500,000. This lawsuit stems from a county allegation that the nonprofit mismanaged funds for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Prevention, Retention and Contingency (PRC) services, which provide work support and other services to low-income families.

Sheltered Inc. is “committed to finding a resolution with the county that will strengthen the efforts of agencies like ours to address the problems faced by the homeless, and in turn the entire community,” Sheltered Inc. board chairman Ross McGregor said.

A trial in the civil lawsuit is set for next year.

“The board and staff of Sheltered Inc. are incredibly grateful to the Springfield city staff and commission for their support of our mission to help those most vulnerable in our community,” McGregor said. “We look forward to demonstrating that their faith in our organization is not misplaced.”