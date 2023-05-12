Sheltered Inc. ending service at low-income Springfield apartments

She said the majority of those involved would be transitioned to SMHA housing or housing choice vouchers. The city will seek other partners and solutions for those who cannot use those options.

An example, Meadows said, is someone who owes back rent cannot enter into a lease with SMHA. The city could find groups that can help the person.

The announcement comes after the Springfield News-Sun reported reported this week the nonprofit had closed one of its emergency shelters following Clark County’s cancellation of a portion of a $700,000 contract with Sheltered Inc. in February.

“We are focusing intently on delivering services central to our mission. Our community is faced with more individuals and families that are in need of emergency shelter than the community is currently able to address and provide services,” Bradley said in a media release. “It will take a community to work together (to) address and overcome this homelessness crisis.”

A memo sent to Sheltered Inc. by the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services on Feb. 23 said the termination of the contract occurred after a monitoring visit review by staff from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, which identified issues with documentation.

The commission approved a sub-grant agreement with the nonprofit Sheltered Inc., formerly called Interfaith Hospitality Network, in June 2021. It awarded $700,000 in federal funding through the Ohio DJFS’ TANF fund, according to the agreement the Springfield News-Sun obtained through Ohio public records laws.

Clark County Public Information Officer Mike Cooper said Monday that Sheltered Inc. was reimbursed about $495,000 from the beginning of the contract until its termination.

Prevention, Retention and Contingency, or PRC, is a program through Ohio DJFS that provides work support and other services to low-income families. This program is funded through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), a federally funded program.

People eligible for assistance through PRC include parents of children younger than 18 and pregnant women and teens. Services covered through PRC are the following: clothing and shelter, domestic violence housing relocation assistance, disaster assistance, transportation, employment and training.

The Springfield City Commission last month approved an up to $1.34 million agreement with Dayton-based Homefull nonprofit to provide housing, health, access to food, employment resources and more, a deal initially intended to go to Sheltered Inc.

Sheltered Inc. now operates one emergency shelter, Hartley House, at 440 W. High St. that cannot exceed a 36-50 person capacity, according to an emergency action plan shared with its partners. It also runs a tax-credit affordable housing facility at Mulberry Terrace Apartments at 120 W. Mulberry St. that is not used for emergency shelter.

The emergency plan stated if the Sheltered Inc. facility is full, Clark County has an agreement with the Salvation Army to open an overflow shelter. However, Major Debbie Stacy, Salvation Army Corps officer/pastor, said the organization does not have the means to operate a shelter beyond a few days in the case of an emergency, like the polar vortex last winter.

Jamie Scanlon, director of social ministry at the Salvation Army, said the organization has seen more people seeking aid since Sheltered Inc. closed Norm’s Place. She said the Salvation Army operates a food bank that accepts food, kitchen and hygiene product donations, and it has a drop-in center at the facility’s gym every Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m., where people can get a hot meal, socialize, play games and listen to music.

Bradley said Sheltered Inc. will continue providing the services it can, prioritizing families with children, followed by two-person households, then single individuals. It will also reduce staffing, and Bradley said earlier this week that 12 employees will be laid off or “transitioned to another position.”

“Prior to this, Sheltered Inc. has enjoyed a long and trusted relationship with all governmental and community organizations,” Bradley said. “Our integrity has been and continues to be central to our operations and mission. We perceive our current situation as temporary and will continue to work with community agencies and governmental entities who share our mission goals.”