Shawnee middle, high school placed on ‘hold’ after threatening email to staff member

During the hold, students and staff remained in the classroom and kept clear from the hallways to give administrators and the school resource officer time to investigate the email.

The hold was lifted once the sender of the email was identified and the school was determined to be safe, Kuhn said in the email.

An arrest was made and the district will work closely with law enforcement as they investigate the incident.

“The school district will take appropriate action for any and all violations of the student code of conduct resulting from this incident,” Kuhn said in the email. “While this was unexpected, our MS/HS team followed procedures to ensure the safety of every student and staff member.”

