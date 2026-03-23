Shawnee educator played ‘school’ as a child, is passionate about using experiences to teach

Growing up, Collinsworth, her younger sister and neighbor would play school in their backyard clubhouse, where she insisted on being the teacher.

“Even then I realized that I was passionate about gaining and sharing knowledge through experiences. It was this passion that led me to pursue a career in education,” she said.

Collinsworth and three other teachers will receive the Excellence in Teaching award March 23. The 38th awards program is sponsored by the Springfield Rotary Club, the Springfield Foundation, the Greater Springfield Partnership, Meijer and Wilson Sheehan Foundation.

Collinsworth said the responsibility of being a teacher is an honor, and that those who enter the education field are not looking for fame or fortune, but to make a difference.

“We understand that it is our responsibility to lead, influence and educate young people in a way that prepares them for life. This responsibility means that our students, their families, our district and our community depend on teachers for future successes,” she said.

Inspired by three former teachers who encouraged her to ask questions, investigate further, develop her own thoughts and step out of her comfort zone, Collinsworth has taught every grade from kindergarten through 12th and every content area at some point in her career. However, she’s taught science for 16 years, a challenge she embraces.

“Middle schoolers often arrive here with a preconceived notion about science — it’s difficult or too weird and messy or has existed solely in a textbook or a laptop screen. I embrace the challenge of reintroducing science not as a subject but as an always evolving concept that values and appreciates new opinions and ideas, right or wrong. I think this ideology encourages students to think more freely and participate with more confidence," she said.

Collinsworth said teacher-student rapport is very important to her and she attempts to foster those relationships by also supporting students outside of the classroom. But her favorite part about being a teacher are the small successes of her students such as improved grades, demonstrating leadership skills or overcoming fears, as well as when past students come back to her classroom to reminisce and talk about their futures.

Being nominated and chosen for this award was an unexpected surprise for Collinsworth.

“Schools are filled with excellent educators, individuals that dedicate themselves to their students, districts and communities without hesitation,” she said. “To know that my colleagues recognize and appreciate my efforts as part of our team is an unbelievable feeling.”

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College in 2000 and has taken graduate courses at OU Chillicothe and UC Clermont.

2026 Excellence in Teaching Award

This is the third story in a four-part series by the Springfield News-Sun on the teachers in Clark County receiving the 2026 Excellence in Teaching Award.