Shawnee cancels classes because of bus driver problems

Clark-Shawnee Schools announced Tuesday night that classes Wednesday were canceled because of a shortage of bus drivers, extending the holiday break for students by a day.
A district statement on social media said the closure was because of “a staffing shortage in the transportation department.”
“We received multiple call-ins due to employee illness earlier this evening,” the statement said.
Officials considered “multiple routing adjustments” but could not consolidate the number of routes the district is short of drivers for Wednesday.
Staff and students had been out for the holiday break, which was scheduled to end Wednesday.
“While this is not the way we had hoped to start up school following the break, we thank you for your patience and understanding,” the district statement said.
Anyone interested in serving as a substitute bus driver is asked to visit the district’s website or call the transportation department at 937-717-2404.
Clark-Shawnee Schools will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, January 3, 2024, due to a staffing shortage in the...Posted by Clark-Shawnee Schools on Tuesday, January 2, 2024