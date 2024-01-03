Shawnee cancels classes because of bus driver problems

“We received multiple call-ins due to employee illness earlier this evening,” the statement said.

Officials considered “multiple routing adjustments” but could not consolidate the number of routes the district is short of drivers for Wednesday.

Staff and students had been out for the holiday break, which was scheduled to end Wednesday.

“While this is not the way we had hoped to start up school following the break, we thank you for your patience and understanding,” the district statement said.

Anyone interested in serving as a substitute bus driver is asked to visit the district’s website or call the transportation department at 937-717-2404.