‘Shark Tank’ investor Daymond John speaks at Miami Hamilton, calls discussion ‘very powerful’

“I love it. Very quaint,” he said when asked about his experience in the city. “I had one of the best meals I ever had in my life recently. Just great people. I came back for a second time because I really enjoyed it.”

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Explore Click here for more Hamilton news

He called the lecture series discussion “very powerful” as he shared stories about his beginnings and starting the clothing line FUBU, his 18 years on Shark Tank and sharing lessons in entrepreneurship and life.

“You can’t stop a great entrepreneur from succeeding, they’re going to succeed, regardless. Things will always change,” he said. “No matter what, something is going to happen and it’s up to entrepreneurs who I think are going to solve these matters.”

Baker’s role as the evening’s Q&A moderator was “a last-minute twist,” he said, which “made it a little more fun for him.”

“We could share some stories that a regular interviewer might not be able to share,” he said.

Baker hopes the audience took away from John’s discussion, no matter their life situation, is “not to give up.”

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Explore Click here for more Business news

“The biggest thing between those people who are successful and those who aren’t is usually they give up too soon, and he’s a good testament to that,” Baker said. “He failed multiple times and kept trying. He kept going, which I think is pretty inspirational. It ain’t easy, no matter what. No matter how much money you have or don’t have, it is not easy to be successful in business. It’s morning to night, and no FastPass to the front of the line.”

Baker pitched his virtual pinball business called VPCabs — which he has since sold — in Season 7 of Shark Tank. John invested in the business.

“I think as far as all the Sharks go, he’s the most relatable,” said the 2021 Hamilton Citizen of the Year. “He’s a kid that came from nothing and never forgets where he came from. Almost everybody can relate to a part of his story.”

In addition to have the drive to succeed, John’s bottom-line message is that “all of the answers to the things they want are very obtainable.” He said success is exclusive to the wealthy or highly educated.

“It can be done, it’s just a matter of how well you execute it,” he said. “And don’t let people tell you it can be done, no matter what you want to do.”

That’s why the next big trend, John said, is “anything you love.”