Senior Jada Crockran selected for internship at the Springfield City School District

Senior Jada Crockran was selected for an internship at the Springfield City School District, helping with creating spirit wear in the student-run print shop.
In Other News
1
Column: Off script — another sad September
2
Champaign County Pet of the Week
3
Jefferson Street Oasis plans fundraiser as kids take responsibility for...
4
Downtown Springfield Winans to close Sunday
5
Teenage victim ID’d in fatal Clark County crash