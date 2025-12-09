See how you can help local toy drive at Barrett Strong Foundation Christmas Lights Extravaganza

Barrett Fitzsimmons died in 2019 from pediatric cancer at the age of 9, and Aiden Clark, 11, suffered fatal injuries in a school bus crash in 2023.

Created in their memory, the event aims to honor “Barrett and Aiden, whose joy and spirit continue to inspire us every day.”

To further this mission, the community is invited to enjoy the lights and help spread holiday cheer by donating a new, unwrapped toy. All toys collected will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton, “sharing the love and laughter that Barrett and Aiden brought into the world.”

“This event symbolizes exactly who Aiden was - caring, supportive, and always wanting to do good for others,” said Nathan Clark, father of Aiden Clark. “Secretively, we all thought he was our ‘person,’ but we quickly realized he was that for many people.”

Brad Fitzsimmons, father of Barrett Fitzsimmons, said donating toys in honor of Barrett and Aiden allows the neighborhood and community to come together and brighten spirits during the Christmas and holiday season.

Fitzsimmons said the event aims to remember two young boys lost too soon by spreading cheer and collecting toys for those facing a difficult Christmas.

“Seeing the community come together for this purpose is always great, but many people shared some great memories of Aiden last year,” said Clark. “We love talking about Aiden, so we take every opportunity we can to do that. I’m sure the Fitzsimmons family appreciates the same.”

Since its inception, the Christmas Lights Extravaganza and Toy Drive has enabled the Foundation to collect more than 1,500 new toys. These have been donated to Dayton Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House.

Toys must be new, unwrapped, and in original packaging. Toys without packaging, including stuffed animals, cannot be accepted.

A donation bin will also be set up through Dec. 14 at 3453 Stoney Creek St., Springfield. Donations can also be shipped to this address.

This year’s event will feature Sweet Concessions and Whisk and Brew. Additional vendors will be available, weather permitting.

Clark said he would like to see some local celebrities make an appearance at the event and help spread the word.

“It’s hard to think of anything better than receiving toys for children in need of a smile or laugh,” said Clark. “Even better, though, would be for people to make a difference in our local Springfield community by putting effort into how they treat all people in and around our community.”

The Barrett Strong Foundation’s mission is to Knockout Pediatric Cancer. The Foundation continues Barrett’s fight in hopes of seeing the day when cancer has a cure.

The BSF has contributed $100,000 towards pediatric cancer research. In addition to pediatric cancer research, the BSF supports youth in Clark County through the Barrett Fitzsimmons Memorial Scholarship, which has awarded 86 students totaling $89,500.

Follow the Barrett Strong Foundation on Facebook or at thebarrettstrongfoundation.org for the most recent information.