Second Harvest Food Bank gets outstanding score on food safety audit

“(The) food bank has demonstrated a near-flawless adherence to the best practices and stringent requirements necessary to ensure the food distributed to neighbors is safe, high-quality, and handled with care,” officials said.

AIB audits evaluate food facilities on a wide range of criteria including cleanliness, pest management, operational methods, food handling practices, and comprehensive documentation. AIB says it focuses on “world-class food safety and quality programs,” to have a positive impact in the food supply chain.

Sarah Roberts, the food bank’s operations director, said their team takes “immense pride” in this achievement.

“This audit score reflects our deep commitment to food safety, operational excellence, and, most importantly, the well-being of the families we serve across Clark, Champaign, and Logan counties. Food safety is at the core of everything we do — and we are proud to uphold these high standards every single day.”

Executive Director Andy Irick said the audit score is a testament to the dedicated staff, volunteers and partners who make sure the food distribution process meets the highest standards.

The organization’s next audit is scheduled for 2027.