Second Harvest Food Bank gets outstanding score on food safety audit

Second Harvest Food Bank staff under the American Institute of Baking Food Inspection Audit banner. Contributed Photo by Allie Godfrey

Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties received a very high score in a recent audit by AIB International audit (formerly the American Institute of Baking).

The food bank scored 950 out of 1,000 points in the audit, which officials said is among the most rigorous and respected food safety inspections in the industry. Anything over 700 points is considered a passing score.

“(The) food bank has demonstrated a near-flawless adherence to the best practices and stringent requirements necessary to ensure the food distributed to neighbors is safe, high-quality, and handled with care,” officials said.

AIB audits evaluate food facilities on a wide range of criteria including cleanliness, pest management, operational methods, food handling practices, and comprehensive documentation. AIB says it focuses on “world-class food safety and quality programs,” to have a positive impact in the food supply chain.

Sarah Roberts, the food bank’s operations director, said their team takes “immense pride” in this achievement.

“This audit score reflects our deep commitment to food safety, operational excellence, and, most importantly, the well-being of the families we serve across Clark, Champaign, and Logan counties. Food safety is at the core of everything we do — and we are proud to uphold these high standards every single day.”

Executive Director Andy Irick said the audit score is a testament to the dedicated staff, volunteers and partners who make sure the food distribution process meets the highest standards.

The organization’s next audit is scheduled for 2027.

