Second Harvest Food Bank board member retires, fund established in her name

In recognition of Massaro, the food bank created the Maureen Sheehan Massaro Partner Agency Assistance Fund, which was established to honor her and her “pivotal role” in the organization’s 2020 transition to a locally owned and governed nonprofit.

The fund will support the food bank’s 60 partner agencies, which will have the opportunity to apply for grants from this to pay for items such as equipment, capacity-building resources, or specific food requests.

“Maureen’s leadership and commitment to our cause have been truly inspiring. We are grateful for her tireless efforts in advancing our mission. The fund will be a lasting tribute to her legacy, enabling us to serve our community more effectively,” said Andy Irick, executive director.

To food bank is accepting donations to support the new fund. An anonymous donor means a $25,000 matching gift pledge is in place. Donations can be made online at theshfb.org/donate or by mail to: Second Harvest Food Bank 20 N. Murray St. Springfield, OH 45503. Specify that your donation is intended for the Maureen Sheehan Massaro Partner Agency Assistance Fund.

For more information about the food bank, visit theshfb.org or call 937-325-8715.