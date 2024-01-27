Roosevelt Middle School celebrates 100th birthday

Roosevelt Middle School in the Springfield City School District is celebrating its 100th birthday.

The school is planning a series of guest speakers and a family night for next month on Feb. 8 to celebrate the milestone.

The current school building, 721 E. Home Road, is only about 20 years old, but Roosevelt officially turns 100 this year. It was previously located on North Limestone Street near the intersection of Roosevelt Drive.

“Springfield’s rich history as a school district is certainly one to be celebrated,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “The district has produced artists, scientists, athletes, politicians, educators and so many more. We are excited to reminisce on all of the memories that have come from Roosevelt during this special time in their history.”

Roosevelt staff have scheduled several past school alumni to speak to current students about their experiences “as a way of bonding the past and the present.”

The middle school is named after President Teddy Roosevelt, who visited Springfield during World War I to speak at Wittenberg University, which was named Wittenberg College at that time.

Roosevelt is led by Principal Monte Brigham, who is also an alum of the school.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun.

