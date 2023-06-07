Rise in COVID gene found in Springfield wastewater samples

Wastewater surveillance includes the collection and analysis of wastewater samples to monitor the presence and concentration of viral genetic material shed by infected individuals, according to the CCCHD. People infected with COVID can excrete the virus, even before showing symptoms or seeking medical attention, so by monitoring wastewater, health authorities can have an early warning that provides insights into viral trends within a community.

Studies have shown a strong correlation between the concentration of viral gene copies detected in wastewater samples and the number of COVID cases within a community.

The health district is encouraging anyone eligible to become up to date on their COVID vaccines and be mindful of this information to make informed decisions about their potential risk of a COVID infection.