Public safety event honors fallen first responders in Springfield

Police, firefighters and EMS honored their fallen colleagues at a memorial Friday in Springfield.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office hosted Public Safety Forces Day, remembering law enforcement officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty, adjacent to the Clark County Public Safety Memorial.
“President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 to be National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Day, but Springfield and Clark County agencies are coming together to honor and pay tribute to the members of both law enforcement and the fire and EMS service who have given their last full measure and made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and in the service of the Springfield and Clark County community,” said Detective Lieutenant Kristopher Shultz.