Public safety event honors fallen first responders in Springfield

Officers pay respects during a rifle salute at Public Safety Forces Day on Friday, May 2, 2025, near the Clark County Public Safety Memorial. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

47 minutes ago
Police, firefighters and EMS honored their fallen colleagues at a memorial Friday in Springfield.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office hosted Public Safety Forces Day, remembering law enforcement officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty, adjacent to the Clark County Public Safety Memorial.

Springfield Police chief Allison Elliott speaks during the Public Safety Forces Day on Friday, May 2, 2025, near the Clark County Public Safety Memorial. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

“President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 to be National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Day, but Springfield and Clark County agencies are coming together to honor and pay tribute to the members of both law enforcement and the fire and EMS service who have given their last full measure and made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and in the service of the Springfield and Clark County community,” said Detective Lieutenant Kristopher Shultz.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jerome Thomas sings the National Anthem at the beginning of Public Safety Forces Day on Friday, May 2, 2025, near the Clark County Public Safety Memorial. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

Springfield fire chief Jacob King speaks during Public Safety Forces Day on Friday, May 2, 2025, near the Clark County Public Safety Memorial. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Shawn Cook speaks during Public Safety Forces Day on Friday, May 2, 2025, near the Clark County Public Safety Memorial. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

Officers pay respects during a rifle salute at Public Safety Forces Day on Friday, May 2, 2025, near the Clark County Public Safety Memorial. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

Pleasant Township fire chief Mike Willis listens to speakers during Public Safety Forces Day on Friday, May 2, 2025, near the Clark County Public Safety Memorial. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

Pam Bennett, left, consoles Tracy Yates during the Public Safety Forces Day on Friday, May 2, 2025, near the Clark County Public Safety Memorial. Tracy's husband Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates was killed on the line of duty in 2022. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

