Public may now contact U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding possible civil rights violations

The public may now report potential civil rights violations directly to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The referral initiative was announced today by United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker, who says this is for the Southern District of Ohio.
The Southern District of Ohio has offices in Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton.
A referral form is available online at justice.gov/usao-sdoh.
“My office — in coordination with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice — is charged with enforcing federal civil rights laws throughout the Southern District of Ohio,” U.S. Attorney Parker said. “We are strongly committed to upholding the civil rights of the residents of our District. We welcome any information from the public that brings to our attention possible violations of our Nation’s civil rights laws.”
Potential civil rights violations may involve topics such as:
- Access to reproductive health
- Disability rights
- Hate crimes
- Housing discrimination (including sexual harassment by landlords, property managers or other housing providers)
- Voting rights
- Law enforcement misconduct
- Religious liberties
The U.S. Attorney’s Office is primarily a litigating office and not an investigative agency Parker said. “Information provided on the civil rights referrals may be forwarded by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to the appropriate law enforcement or administrative agency,” the Office said in a release.
