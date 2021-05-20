Popular wine event returns to Clark County on Saturday

The event was previously partly indoors as well as out at the fairgrounds. Having it entirely outdoors helps with safety protocols including social distancing and vendors being spaced apart. Masks are also requested to be worn when participants aren’t seated.

The fairgrounds are located at 4401 South Charleston Pike; visitors are requested to enter off Laybourne Road to get to the festival sight. Presale tickets cost $25 or $30 at the door, and includes 12 wine sampling tickets; additional tickets cost $5 for five tickets and designated driver tickets are available for $10.

The grounds will also feature 20-by-30-foot tents so people can enjoy the event even if it rains. Albrecht said it’s a good relationship that makes Springfield an ideal host.

“The people down there are so friendly, the wineries are glad to reach a different audience and people can try wines they didn’t even know existed,” she said.

Local wineries will be part of the festivities including Brandeberry Winery of Enon, Dragonfly Vineyards of Urbana and Folck Winery of Mechanicsburg.

Other participating wineries include A.R. Winery, Arcanum; Breitenbach Wine Cellars, Dover; Buckeye Winery, Newark; Caesar Creek Vineyards, Xenia; Dalton Union Winery & Brewery, Marysville; Deer’s Leap Winery, Geneva; Hanover Winery, Hamilton; It’s Your Winery, Medina; Lincoln Way Vineyards, Wooster; Maize Valley Winery, Hartville; Manchester Hill Winery, Circleville; Old Mason Winery, West Milton; Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery, Eaton; and Plum Run Winery, Grove City.

Bottles of various wines will also be available for purchase.

Participating food trucks will offer a variety of choices including Best Thing Smokin’; Christian Bros Meats; Cates Steak House; Freddie’s Franks & Burgers; and Young’s Jersey Dairy.

Vendors will have goods including jewelry, baked goods and other crafts. Music will be performed by Weston Papp and Tommy Knox and The Electric Duo and Full Moon.

The event will not have timed entry, so ticketholders are free to come at any time. To purchase presale tickets, go to the Ohio Vintage South Facebook page.

“We want people to enjoy their time and sample some good wine,” Albrecht said.