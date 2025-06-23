Poppy’s Diner closes Selma Road location, goes back to food truck

Breaking: One of Springfield’s oldest businesses may move to suburbs; rezoning approved

Owner Steve Elliott poses for a portrait on Monday, May 19, 2025, at Poppy's Diner. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

Poppy’s Diner is moving out of its brick-and-mortar location and back to its food truck, effective immediately, according to the owner, who cited the location and local violence as a breaking point for them.

“We’ve been having conversation about the future of the Diner, in light of recent events, and with fair season beginning in July. We’ve decided to move out and back to the food truck effective immediately,” according to a post to the diner’s Facebook.

The post went on to read they hope the community will visit them at their “favorite spot Dollar General” on Home Road after the Clark County Fair is over.

The reason for the closure and move is mainly because of the location and violence, Owner Steve Elliot told the News-Sun.

There was a shooting over the weekend and Springfield police used his building and parking lot to stage their cars and roped off the building, he said.

“The picture going around Facebook is the picture of the diner taped off like it was a crime scene ... That’s just the kicker on the whole deal, (and) it’s the location,” he said, adding they do have another location in mind in the future.

The dining room of Poppy's Diner on Monday, May 19, 2025, in Springfield. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

icon to expand image

Poppy’s Diner, which was 1950s themed and played music from the era, opened in the former Mundy’s Diner in March at 920 Selma Road. The diner’s name was derived from Poppy’s Smokehouse, which started as a food truck in late 2020.

Last month, Elliot posted to social media he was unsure the restaurant would stay open for much longer, and two days later his sales doubled. If the rush stayed consistent, he was more hopeful the restaurant can be sustainable thanks to the reaction on social media, he said.

“As far as business, we were picking up. Things were looking better. Then the violence (happened),” Elliot said.

The restaurant serves smash burgers, wings, omelets, hot shot sandwiches and Elliott’s creation the Unsloppy Joe, a brisket blend with bell peppers in onion served in a bun casing called a “UFO bun.” Elliott said he just added milkshakes and in-house desserts like apple crunch and chocolate mousse cake to the menu.

For more information, visit Poppy’s Smokehouse Facebook page.

