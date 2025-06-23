Poppy’s Diner closes Selma Road location, goes back to food truck

The post went on to read they hope the community will visit them at their “favorite spot Dollar General” on Home Road after the Clark County Fair is over.

The reason for the closure and move is mainly because of the location and violence, Owner Steve Elliot told the News-Sun.

There was a shooting over the weekend and Springfield police used his building and parking lot to stage their cars and roped off the building, he said.

“The picture going around Facebook is the picture of the diner taped off like it was a crime scene ... That’s just the kicker on the whole deal, (and) it’s the location,” he said, adding they do have another location in mind in the future.

Poppy’s Diner, which was 1950s themed and played music from the era, opened in the former Mundy’s Diner in March at 920 Selma Road. The diner’s name was derived from Poppy’s Smokehouse, which started as a food truck in late 2020.

Last month, Elliot posted to social media he was unsure the restaurant would stay open for much longer, and two days later his sales doubled. If the rush stayed consistent, he was more hopeful the restaurant can be sustainable thanks to the reaction on social media, he said.

“As far as business, we were picking up. Things were looking better. Then the violence (happened),” Elliot said.

The restaurant serves smash burgers, wings, omelets, hot shot sandwiches and Elliott’s creation the Unsloppy Joe, a brisket blend with bell peppers in onion served in a bun casing called a “UFO bun.” Elliott said he just added milkshakes and in-house desserts like apple crunch and chocolate mousse cake to the menu.

For more information, visit Poppy’s Smokehouse Facebook page.