New Carlisle man shot, killed; suspect charged with murder

Sheriff’s office: Older homeowner shoots woman during attack

Updated 16 minutes ago
An older man attacked at his house late Monday morning shot a woman in apparent self-defense, preliminary investigation from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office revealed.

The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Charleston-Clifton Road in Madison Twp.

When crews arrived, they found a woman who had been shot laying on the driveway, where a car parked was from outside the county, said sheriff’s Lt. Kristopher Shultz.

“It was reported that there was an assault on the homeowner here at the residence, it was an elderly male, and that he used a firearm to defend himself in that course of that assault,” Shultz said.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken by MedFlight in unknown condition to Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering. It is not clear how many times she was shot.

The man, who also was not identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment as well, Shultz said.

The shooting and assault remain under investigation.

