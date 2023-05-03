BreakingNews
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Real-time updates on state, local races and issues
X

Early results show Pleasant Twp. fire levy losing

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
Updated 32 minutes ago

A Pleasant Twp. levy that would fund resources fire and emergency services was failing, according to early unofficial elections results tonight from the Clark County Board of Elections.

The levy would last for five years and add $2.5 million additional property taxes for fire and emergency services related to the increasing cost of equipment, fuel, supplies, payroll and more, said fire chief Mike Willis and assistant fire chief Scott Williams in April.

As of 7:50 p.m., more than 61% of voters were rejecting the levy, while just over 38% supported it.

ExploreLive election results: Click here Tuesday night for updates

The levy would be expected to cost the owner of a $100,000 house $88 per year and would generate $239,000 annually, according to the Clark County Board of Elections.

The levy would allow the fire department to continue to provide fire and EMS services, help with future plans in replacing the second fire engine that is 36-years-old, repair and/or replace the brush truck that is 24-years-old, and allow them to be competitive in bringing on and keeping personnel.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

The department has 24 employees and two engines, with one being 36-years-old and the other about 20-years-old.

The department has not requested an additional tax levy from the township since 2005, Willis said in April.

In Other News
1
Early results show New Carlisle levy renewals passing
2
Clark County house destroyed by blaze; firefighters battle heavy...
3
These 10 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Driver flees after car crashes head-on into semi in Springfield
5
Urbana attorney involved in 100 mph chase suspended indefinitely

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top