Early results show Pleasant Twp. fire levy losing

A Pleasant Twp. levy that would fund resources fire and emergency services was failing, according to early unofficial elections results tonight from the Clark County Board of Elections.
The levy would last for five years and add $2.5 million additional property taxes for fire and emergency services related to the increasing cost of equipment, fuel, supplies, payroll and more, said fire chief Mike Willis and assistant fire chief Scott Williams in April.
As of 7:50 p.m., more than 61% of voters were rejecting the levy, while just over 38% supported it.
The levy would be expected to cost the owner of a $100,000 house $88 per year and would generate $239,000 annually, according to the Clark County Board of Elections.
The levy would allow the fire department to continue to provide fire and EMS services, help with future plans in replacing the second fire engine that is 36-years-old, repair and/or replace the brush truck that is 24-years-old, and allow them to be competitive in bringing on and keeping personnel.
Credit: Bill Lackey
The department has 24 employees and two engines, with one being 36-years-old and the other about 20-years-old.
The department has not requested an additional tax levy from the township since 2005, Willis said in April.
