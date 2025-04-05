Planned electric outage scheduled for tomorrow in southwest Springfield

Ohio Edison has scheduled a planned electric outage in the area of southwest Springfield from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
About 2,100 customers were notified that they may be affected as crews to complete some work to improve electric service reliability, according to Hannah Catlett, a spokesperson for Ohio Edison.
Customers impacted by this planned outage should be notified of the outage via an automated phone message, according to the City of Springfield Facebook page.
