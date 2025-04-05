Planned electric outage scheduled for tomorrow in southwest Springfield

An Ohio Edison crew works on the power lines at the intersection of Urbana Road and Moorefield Road Wednesday, April 19, 2023. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

An Ohio Edison crew works on the power lines at the intersection of Urbana Road and Moorefield Road Wednesday, April 19, 2023. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
News
By
32 minutes ago
X

Ohio Edison has scheduled a planned electric outage in the area of southwest Springfield from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

About 2,100 customers were notified that they may be affected as crews to complete some work to improve electric service reliability, according to Hannah Catlett, a spokesperson for Ohio Edison.

Customers impacted by this planned outage should be notified of the outage via an automated phone message, according to the City of Springfield Facebook page.

Attention: Ohio Edison has Planned an Outage in Service Area On Sunday, April 6th, 2025 There will be a planned...

Posted by City of Springfield, Ohio - Government on Saturday, April 5, 2025

In Other News
1
Clark County Home and Garden Show an indoor treat for rainy weekend
2
Hermanio Joseph’s appeal denied; conviction stands in fatal school bus...
3
Thom Brennaman to replace Mike McConnell on mornings at 700WLW
4
Cincinnati Distilling honors the Ol’ Lefthander with exclusive Joe...
5
Clark County JFS recognized for helping children, families

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.