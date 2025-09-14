Pink Honor Walk held this month to support breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the U.S., with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting the diagnosis of about 264,000 cases in women and 2,400 cases in men each year.

“Breast cancer touches all of us, regardless of age or gender. Whether it’s a loved one, a neighbor or a colleague, this disease leaves few lives untouched ... Early detection truly saves lives,” said Tracy Adrian, a breast health navigator at Mercy Health – Springfield Cancer Center.

Adrian said they’re hoping this event will help them “really drive home” four important and potentially life-saving steps — be proactive about your health, recognize the signs, schedule screenings and understand your family history.

All money raised will benefit several organizations, including: Mercy Health Breast Patient Assistance Fund, a financial assistance program to help underserved women access screening and diagnostic mammograms, ultrasounds and breast MRIs. The Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark County, a group established in 1995 to provide financial assistance to women in Clark and Champaign counties who have limited or no insurance for breast health or breast cancer services. Sisters United for Prevention, a coalition of African-American women promoting cancer awareness, early detection and education in the minority community of Clark County. Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County, a group aimed at making cancer patients feel safe and supported by helping them resolve problems that may interfere with the treatment process, including financial aid and additional resources.

Each year, this honor walk has shown significant growth, Adrian said. Last year’s event had 517 participants and raised $43,501, with the four organizations receiving $10,875.

In 2022, there were 347 participants who raised $19,319 ($6,440 for three organizations), and in 2023, there were 428 participants who raised $29,639 ($7,409 for four organizations).

Because of this, they were able to add two more local organizations, including:

Breast Wishes Foundation, a nonprofit granting meaningful wishes to individuals diagnosed with breast cancer to bring comfort, joy and hope during their journey. Pink Ribbon Good, an organization providing free healthy meals, transportation to treatment, housecleaning services and peer support to individuals and families facing breast and gynecological cancers.

“All benefiting organizations serve our community patients battling breast cancer. We take great pride in keeping the proceeds local. It is truly rewarding to be able to see how much they give our patients who are always so appreciative,” Adrian said.

Participants can sign up at RunSignup.com. The registration fee is $35, which includes a t-shirt and goody bag.

For more information, contact Adrian at 937-523-8640.