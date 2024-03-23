PHOTOS: Xtreme Bots and Xtreme Drone Soccer at Fairgrounds

Sparks fly as two bots in the 15 pound class smash into each other during the Xtreme Bots and Xtreme Drone Soccer competition Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Clark County Fairground. The event featured teams of middle school, high school and even college students battling in different weight classes with their customized remote-controlled robots and drones. The competitions are under the Xtreme STEM organization, which has several programs including BOTS and drones, to get middle and high school students involved in STEM. There were two Clark County teams in the competition, one from Hayward Middle School and one from Cliff Park High School. BILL LACKEY/STAFF