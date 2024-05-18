PHOTOS: Volunteers Place Over 3,000 Flags at Ferncliff Cemetery

Volunteers were busy Saturday morning, May 18, 2024 placing over 3,000 American flags on the graves of service men and women interred in Ferncliff Cemetery for Memorial Day. Over 40 volunteers, including a large group from Werner Enterprises, placed flags on the central GAR (Civil War) mound, WWI section, WWII section and the Annex with more recent graves. The event was organized by Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum. BILL LACKEY/STAFF