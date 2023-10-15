PHOTOS: The 45th Annual Highway Hikers Toy Run

More than 1200 motorcycles weaved their way across Clark County Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 for the Highway Hikers Motorcycle Club's 45th Annual Toy Run. The Toy Run is a collaboration between the Highway Hikers and the Springfield Salvation Army to raise toys and money for Christmas presents for Clark County children who otherwise wouldn't have any presents this year. In the past 45 years, the Toy Run has raised over $2 million for the Salvation Army's Christmas campaign. The motorcyclists rode from the VFW in Medway to the Clark County Fairgrounds, where the toys and money was donated. BILL LACKEY/STAFF