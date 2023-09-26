PHOTOS: The 24th Annual Altrusa Literacy Sting

1 / 12
Shashank Palla, 7, of the Ridgewood School team was the youngest participant ever at the annual Altrusa Literacy Sting, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 at the Springfield Courtyard Marriot. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top