BreakingNews
NWS to survey storm damage in Clark County, Riverside; Tornado confirmed in Licking County

PHOTOS: Strong storms cause damage at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

1 / 11
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base sustained damage during strong storms that were suspected of generating at least one tornado on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. CONTRIBUTED
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top