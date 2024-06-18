PHOTOS: Springfield Residents Cope With The Heat

1 / 10
While it may have been a few degrees off, the temperature sign in front of the Springfield Salvation Army reads 97 degrees as two women walk past on West Main Street Tuesday, June 18, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top