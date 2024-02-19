PHOTOS: Springfield Fire Division Battles Emery Street Fire

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division battled a house fire at a residence in the 900 block of Emery Street Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. The fire appeared to start in an attached garages and quickly spread to the two story residence. Fire crews arrived to find flames and smoke billowing from the garage and rear of the house. Two residents were home at the time of the fire and were uninjured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
