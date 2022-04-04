PHOTOS: Semi Hauling New Vehicles Catches Fire in Springfield

A tractor-trailer rig hauling new Kia vehicles caught fire at the intersection of Troy Road (Route 41) and Hillcrest Avenue Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The Springfield Fire Division arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the cab of the truck and one of the new SUV's that was positioned on top of it. The fire was extenguished without any injuries. Troy Road, however, was closed while the mess was cleaned up. BILL LACKEY/STAFF The incident happened on Troy Road (Route 41) near Hillcrest Avenue about 2:15 p.m. and did extensive damage to the cab of the semi and some of the new Kias.