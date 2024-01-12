PHOTOS: Pieces Fall Together For Fun During Puzzle Palooza

The puzzle team of, from left, Amy King, Lucas King, Rachel Williams and Debbie Williams react as they finish their jigsaw puzzle first Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Seven teams competed in the National Trail Parks and Recreation Distriict's Puzzle Palooza jigsaw puzzle competition at the Nation Trail offices. Teams with a maximum of four members raced to fiinish a 500 piece puzzle the fastest with a two hour limit. The fastest team finished in under an hour and was declared Puzzle Palooza Champions. BILL LACKEY/STAFF