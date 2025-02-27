Breaking: Ohio Senate votes to limit home grow, overhaul voter-approved recreational cannabis laws

PHOTOS: Legendary, Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman through the years

Obit Hackman
Obit Hackman
Obit Hackman
Obit Hackman
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Obit William Friedkin
Gene Hackman visits Greene
Gene Hackman visits Greene
Gene Hackman visits Greene
Gene Hackman visits Greene
Gene Hackman visits Greene
Gene Hackman visits Greene
Oct. 10: Kumar Pallana
Art Modell 1925-2012
2012 celebrity gallery
1 / 23
FILE - Liza Minnelli and Gene Hackman dance at the University Club, Wednesday, June 26, 1975, in Mexico City, where they are filming the movie "Lucky Lady." (AP Photo/Hem, File)