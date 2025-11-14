PHOTOS: Historical marker unveiled for Brooks Lawrence

A ceremony unveiling a historical marker for Brooks Lawrence was held on Friday, Nov. 14 was held at The Dome on South Limestone Street. Lawrence is a Springfield native and Springfield High School alumni. He played professional baseball in St. Louis and Cincinnati, where he set a franchise record with 13 consecutive wins in 1956. He became the Reds' first Black front office executive in 1972 and Wilmington College's first Black head baseball coach in 1987. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF