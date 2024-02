Fire fighters from three Clark County departments battled a house fire Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 in the 10,000 block of Plattsburg Road on the east side of the county. Harmony Township firefighters arrived to find flames already burning through the roof of the home. The residents, who were home at the time of the fire, all escaped without injury, however, the condition of the family's pets were unknown at the time. BILL LACKEY/STAFF