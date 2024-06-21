PHOTOS: 50th anniversary of the Dayton Air Show

1 / 5
A member of the United States Army Parachute Team, also known as the Golden Knights, opens the 50th Dayton Air Show on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Jim Noelker / Staff
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top